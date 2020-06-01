Restaurant & Cafe Association of Kashmir formed

Restaurant & Cafe Association of Kashmir (RAK) was constituted on Saturday after deliberations here.

According to statement, Sheikh Feroz was elected President while Babar Chowdhary was elected Vice-President.

The other office bearers include Secretary General Sheikh Imran, Joint Secretary Irfan, Treasurer – Majid Dar and Social Media Incharge – Mir Muneeb.

The statement said the members of the executive body include: “Sheikh Feroz 7 C’s Café n Fine Dine, KhawarJamsheed Café Liberty, Majid Dar Mehfil Restaurant, Umran Khan Sunset Boulevard, UsamahManzoorBurza 14th Avenue Café & Bakeshop, NadeemBhat Downtown Café, Kamran NisarWinterfell Café, RoohiNazki Chai Jaai, Sofia Jan The Choclate Café & Grill, Tahir Baba, Sajad Ahmad Bala Red & White, Mir Muneeb The Other Side Café, Sajad Ahmad Rizk Restaurant, Syed Rashid Viands Restaurant, Arif Ahmad ShudWaazwaan, Sheikh Imran Waterfall Restaurant and Muhammad IqbalTrumboo Café Coffee day, Shahbaz Fat Panda, IrfanMaqbool Village Dhaba& café, Saqib Le delice, Khalid Muhammad KachrooShamyana Restaurant