Restaurant owners urge admin to allow home delivery

Restaurant owners of Kashmir have urged administration to exonerate their businesses from the ongoing Covid lockdown, in terms of allowing take aways and home deliveries of food.

According to a statement issued here, a delegation led by Sheikh Feroz, president of Restaurant Owners Association Kashmir, met Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad on Thursday, and explained to him how the restaurant business is ‘getting ruined with each passing day due to the constant losses, since the outbreak of Covid last year.’

“Some youngsters had established restaurants as their business ventures in recent years, but these newly established business units are the worst hit because of the pandemic outbreak. These new born business units were supposed to provide a livelihood not only to owners but also to those who worked with them as staff members such as chefs, waiters, delivery boys, receptionists, and so on, but now they are in debt instead,” the statement reads.

“The delegation told DC that allowing restaurants for takeaways and home deliveries of food will help them to continue and sustain their business to some extent, and subsequently the practice will ensure there are no further layoffs,” it said.

Deputy Commissioner gave a patient hearing to the suggestions and requests of the delegation and assured them he will take up the matter with higher-ups for a final decision in this regard, the statement reads.