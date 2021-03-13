Restaurant sealed in Karanagar for serving unhygienic food

On specific information that at a restaurant in Karanagar, Srinagar serves unhygienic food to customers, a team of Food Safety Officers under the supervision of Hilal Ahmad Mir, Assistant Commissioner Food Safety immediately swung into action and sealed the restaurant.

According to a statement issued here, the food articles prepared under unsanitary conditions in this restaurant were properly disposed off. Complaint under relevant provisions of Food Safety and Standards Act shall be presented before the competent court against the proprietor and the incharge of this premises soon.

The Department has filed 295 cases in District Srinagar against those Food Business Operators who violate the sanitary and hygienic requirements of FSS Act. Also 278 complaints have been filed against the Food Business Operators for not registering themselves under the relevant provisions of law. The Department has decided to initiate strict action against the Food Business Operators particularly bakers, chicken sellers, butchers and restaurant owners who donot adhere to the provisions of Food Safety and Standards Act.