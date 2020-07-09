Restrict overall expenditure within 40% of Budget Estimates: Finance Deptt

Finance Department has issued guidelines and overall expenditure restrictions within 40 percent of budget estimates during 2020-21 upto ending September, 2020 in view covid pandemic.

As per the circular issued by Financial Commissioner, Finance Department, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, the guidelines vis-a-vis expenditure restrictions imposed vide circular issued under endorsement Number FD-VII- Gen (110)2009-10-11, dated July 29, 2020 shall remain in force during the second quarter, Q2 (July-September, 2020) of the current financial year 2020-21 as well.

The Departments are required to restrict the overall expenditure within 40 percent of Budget Estimates 2020-21 upto ending September, 2020 with certain guidelines. The expenditure on all non-salary heads of Revenue Budget shall be restricted upto 20 percent of the Budget Estimates, 2020-21 for Q2 (July to September, 2020) with overall expenditure upto 40 percent of BE 2020-21 by ending September, 2020.

The expenditure under Capex Budget in respect of ‘on-going’ works and ‘non-construction’ activities shall be restricted upto 40 percent of BE 2020-21 by ending September, 2020 except in case of PW (R&B), Rural Development, Power Development and Jal Shakti Departments. These four Departments can incur expenditure upto 50 percent of BE 2020-21 by ending September, 2020 and are also permitted to initiate works within full budget approved for the financial year 2020-21.

There shall be no restriction in respect of following items of expenditure within the overall authorization of funds conveyed to the Departments like wages, honorarium, stipend, scholarship, compensation and beneficiary oriented schemes of social welfare and other departments. The leave encashment claims of current financial year 2020-21 upto ending June and medical reimbursement claims of the current financial year 2020-21. The telephone charges of the current financial year, RRT/electricity charges of current financial year 2020-21, diet, drugs and instruments, M&E, M&S in respect of Health and Medical Education Department.

The feed, fodder, drugs in respect of animal and sheep husbandry and fisheries departments, procurement of food grains in respect of food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department and the disaster response fund related expenditure.