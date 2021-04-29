Revised rate list of essential items issued

Amid complaints of skyrocketing prices of essential items from urban and rural areas of Kashmir, the Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCSCA) department has issued a revised rate list of all eatables items including fruits and vegetables.

The department has issued a rate list after this newspaper carried a series of reports to highlight pinching issue of overpricing of the eatables which is making a hole in consumer’s pocket.

“We have issued the revised rate list of all fruits and vegetables and it will be strictly implemented by all the retailers/traders across the Kashmir division,” Director, FCSCA Kashmir, Abdul Salam Mir told Greater Kashmir.

Notably, the director FCSCA is competent authority to fix and issue the rate list of eatables under the Essential Commodities Act in Kashmir division.

“The rate list has been issued by taking the wholesale rate as the base value of all the items. So it has to be implemented by all the retailers. Any violation by any retailer will be dealt strictly,” he said.

The Director also said the consumers should report to the department if they found any violation of the rate list by the retailers. “People have to also help in getting this rate list implemented on ground,” he said.

The department has also provided its toll free number -18001807011 to receive the complaints of overpricing and other violations done by the shopkeepers.

As per the rate list issued, the rate of Banana (grade-I) has been fixed as RS 80 while rate of Banana (Grade II) is Rs 70 per dozen. Also the rate of watermelon has been fixed as Rs 30 per kg while the rate of melon is Rs 40 per kg.

The rate of mango (yellow) has been fixed as Rs 80 per kg while the rate of Mango (green) is Rs 95.

However, most of the retailers are still violating the government fixed rates on fruits like mangoes, banana, melon and watermelon.

“The shopkeepers are selling yellow mangoes at Rs 100 per kg while melon is sold at Rs 60,” said Ghulam Nabi, a local resident of Baramulla. “Even at some shops Banana is still sold at Rs 100,” he said.

Assistant Director FCSCA Baramulla, Sheikh Tariq when contacted said the revised rate list will be strictly implemented from Friday.

“Actually, the shopkeepers were not aware about the revised rate list so there might have been some complaints from some areas. But the revised rate list has been issued to by the department and will be strictly implemented,” he said.

He said they will ensure there is no overpricing of essentials in the market.

As already reported, the FCSCA in the past week sealed over 28 shops for overpricing of essentials in violation of government approved rates