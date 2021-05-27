Revive heritage spots, enhance aesthetic appeal of Gulmarg: Sarmad

Secretary, Tourism & Culture, Sarmad Hafeez reviewed the status and quality of facilities and equipment at the world famous tourist resort of Gulmarg at a meeting of officers here today.

The Tourism Secretary directed immediate quality check of equipment like lifts, snow beating machine and other related equipment used in recreation or skiing activities at the resort. He directed immediate repairs of the equipment, where ever needed so that these are ready by the onset of next winter season. He directed the concerned agencies and officers to utilize the present phase of lean activity for repairing of the equipment and upscaling of the facilities at the resort.

Sarmad Hafeez also directed taking immediate steps for reviving the Church Lift and Highland Park, two of the heritage spots at the resort. He also directed earmarking of skiing alleys by using present times for the coming winter season.

The Tourism Secretary impressed upon the concerned officers to work together for enhancing the aesthetic appeal of Gulmarg. He directed immediate repairs of bowl entrance with stone pitching, display of welcome hoardings and signages. He also briefed about upscaling of the Gulmarg Golf Course for which he had deputed a special team from the RSGC. Besides, he also directed repairs of Tangmarg-Gulmarg road which generally gets damaged due to winter frost and snow.

Sarmad Hafeez also took review of the vaccination process being undertaken by the Department for stakeholders and directed coverage of all tourism stakeholders, service providers and employees in the current vaccination drive. He also directed conducting capacity building workshops for the service providers to conduct business in the post COVID scenario.

MD, JK Cable Car Corporation, Majid Khalil Drabu; Director, Tourism, Kashmir, Dr. G N Ittoo; Chief Executive Officer, Gulmarg Development Authority and other senior officers were present in the meeting.