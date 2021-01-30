Reviving handicrafts, handloom sector | Artisans demand more training centres in Bandipora

The aspiring as well as senior artisans associated with handloom and handicrafts sector in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district say that lack of enough training centres in the district is a major hurdle in reviving the rich dying art of Kashmir.

In an awareness camp organized for the welfare of artisans at mini-secretariat here on Saturday, the common opinion among the participants was that the training centres were not enough in the district hence depriving many aspiring artisans the chance to earn their livelihood.

According to the officials 7275 trainees have been trained in the district since 2007 in carpet weaving, sozni embroidery, woodcarving, chain stitch, staple and gabba crafts out of which 2040 trainees have been trained from Sumbal block alone.

Moreover, 20633 artisans have registered themselves in the district from the same time period in different handicrafts, an official handout mentioned.

According to artisans, many people in Bandipora are associated with the trade and many more are willing to get trained and polish their skills through the training centres.

The officials informed that there are around fifteen such centres in Bandipora district, which artisans say are not enough.

The officials in the administration also confirm that the centres indeed are not enough given the large section of the population associated with these crafts.

ADC Bandipora, Zahoor Ahmad Mir said, “It is known that many people are associated with the handicrafts and handloom sector and 15 centres in the district is indeed less. We are working on a plan so that more such training centres are established to meet the demand.”