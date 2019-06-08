RK Chhibber appointed as interim chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Bank

Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday appointed RK Chhibber as the interim chairman and the Director on the Board of Directors of the J&K Bank.

Chhibber will replace Pervez Ahmad, who was appointed in 2016 as the chairman of the bank.

RK Chhibber inaugurating new J&K Bank unit in Rohrak. File Photo

In an order issued on Saturday, the government said: “Parvez Ahmad, Chairman cum Managing Director, shall cease to be Director on the Board of Directors of the Bank and consequently be no longer the Chairman cum Managing Director of the bank.”

“RK Chhibber is hereby nominated as the Director on the Board and may be further appointed as the intermin Chairman cum Managing Director of the Board,” the order read further.

“These directions shall come into effect immediately,” read the order, signed by Vishal Sharma, additional secretary to the government, Finance Department.