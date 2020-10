Gandhi Jayanti was celebrated at both the offices of Registrar of Companies, J&K and Ladakh located at Jammu and Srinagar.

Officiating ROC, Haamid Bukhari highlighted the importance of Gandhian morality and ethics and he said that relevant to Corporate Affairs, Corporate Social Responsibility is the Gandhian Cardinal Value.

On the occasion, RoC official Raj Kumar Koul deliberated a special message on Swachhta and emphasis was laid upon to imbibe it as a long lasting.