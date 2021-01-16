Rs 12.43 cr subsidy claims cleared in SLC meeting

Commissioner Secretary, Industries & Commerce Department, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, chaired meetings of State Level Committees for sanctioning of subsidy cases under the Central Package of Incentives and sanctioning of 30% Central Capital Investment Incentive for Access to Credit (CCIIAC) respectively under Industrial Development Scheme (IDS) here today.

The Committees sanctioned cases of 100% Insurance Subsidy, 3% Interest Subsidy and 30% CCIIAC amounting Rs 10.59 crore for Jammu Division and Rs. 1.84 crore for Kashmir Division.

Director Industries & Commerce, Jammu deliberated upon 48 subsidy cases pertaining to 3% Interest Subsidy, 100% Insurance Subsidy and 30% CCIIAC under IDS which included 22 subsidy cases from district Jammu, 15 subsidy cases from district Samba, 10 subsidy cases from district Kathua and 01 subsidy case from district Udhampur. However, 01 case from district Jammu amounting Rs 5.00 crore was deferred for want of original documents.

Director, Industries & Commerce, Kashmir, deliberated upon 15 subsidy cases of Kashmir division which included 5 subsidy cases from Pulwama, 3 from Budgam, 6 from Srinagar and 01 subsidy case from Baramulla districts. In view of the New Industrial Policy, Dwivedi stressed upon Bankers to facilitate the Investors and be the partners in Industrial growth and development and directed for conducting SLC meetings on regular Intervals to clear the pendency.

Director, Industries & Commerce, Jammu, AnooMalhotra, Director Finance R C Kotwal, representative of Director General Accounts & Treasuries Mohammad IqbalGanaie, Chairman, Federation of Industries, Jammu, LalitMahajan, Manager J&KDFC Jammu along with General Managers of concerned DICs and officers of Directorate of Industries & Commerce, Jammu attended the meeting. The Managers of the financing Banks also participated in the SLC meeting for Sanctioning of Subsidy cases under IDS.