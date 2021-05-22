Rs 12 lakh recovered from erring traders in last 5 months

The department of Food Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) has realised a fine of Rs. 12.24 lac from erring shopkeepers, wholesalers and other dealers for various kinds of violations in Kashmir during the past 5 months.

FCS&CA , through its different enforcement wings carried out massive market checking across all 10 districts and during the inspection found many dealers indulging in violations.

As many as 137 establishments were also sealed, while 40 reports were filed in different police stations against the erring shopkeepers.

During the current month up to May- 22, as many as 39 shopkeepers were penalised and a fine of Rs. 3.47 lac was recovered from them, while 28 establishments were sealed for violations during the month.