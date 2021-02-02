Rs 1352 crore business revival package as COVID relief

Jammu and Kashmir government has approved Rs 1352 crore business revival package to the business community of Union Territory as COVID-19 relief.

The Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy in a written reply in Parliament has informed that government of Jammu and Kashmir has approved business revival package of Rs 1,352.99 Crore on 25th September, 2020.

“An amount of Rs 434.08 crore was released up to 31st December, 2020, out of which Rs 250 crore was as Economic Package and Rs. 184.08 crore as COVID-19 Relief. The amount of Rs. 434.08 crore has been fully utilized by 31st December, 2020.”