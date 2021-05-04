Rs 17 lakh fine realised from erring shopkeepers in 2 months

The Departments of Food Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) and Legal Metrology has realised a fine of over Rs 17 lakh from erring shopkeepers across Kashmir during the past two months.

As per the officials details, FCS&CA department through its enforcement squads and market checking teams imposed a fine of Rs. 8.89 lakh on shopkeepers for violation of officials rates, selling substandard food items and resorting to black marketing and other profiteering misconduct across ten districts of Kashmir from Ist of March, 2021.

The enforcement squads conducted rigorous market checking operations and sealed 111 business establishments during the year 2021-22.

Similarly, the Legal Metrology Department (LMD), also conducted massive market checking and imposed a fine of Rs. 8.36 lakh on erring shopkeepers in the past two months in ten districts of Kashmir.

The LMD has also registered 409 challans against the erring shopkeepers and have received as many as 16 complaints during the course.