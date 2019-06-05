Rs 2700 fine money collected in Srinagar

The Enforcement Squad of Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) today collected a penalty sum of Rs 2700 from five erring traders during their market checking.

According to an official handout issued here, the market checking was carried out in various areas of Srinagar City including Karanagar, HabbaKadal, KaniKadal, Hazaratbal, Nishat, and Shalimar. During the checking, the squad inspected 145 business establishments and found five traders violating Essential Commodities Act, 1955 who were duly penalized, an official handout said.