Rs 41k fine imposed on erring traders at Ganderbal

Adjudicating Officer, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Ganderbal, Farooq Ahmad on Thursday imposed a fine of Rs 41,000 on various food outlet owners, shopkeepers, traders and wholesale dealers for violating various provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act in the district.

The fine was imposed on the erring traders, during the proceedings of cases of various blocks of the district related to the food safety and standards, listed before the adjudicating officer. The ADC warned the erring traders to abide by the legal regulations besides providing qualitative services to the people.