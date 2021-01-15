Rs 70 cr disbursed among 1.50 lakh workers registered under BOCWS

Secretary Labour and Employment, Saurabh Bhagat, today informed that Rs 70 crore have been disbursed among 1.50 lakh workers registered with Board and Other Construction Welfare Scheme (BOCWS) during current financial year.

Commissioner Secretary gave this information during his inspection visit to the office of Assistant Labour Commissioner Budgam.

He said due to Back to Village, My Town my Pride and Block Diwas initiatives, the government was able to register 1.60 lakh more workers with this scheme taking the number to about 3 lakh workers throughout Jammu and Kashmir.

Bhagat ascertained about the status of implementation of these schemes for registered Labour class. He was apprised that since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, the registration process got accelerated as more and more deserving class approached the office for registration.

Bhagat said that taking miseries of the transport workers into account, who are going through serious hardships, the government has initiated the process to accommodate these workers also in this scheme and till date about 6,000 workers have been registered who are receiving Rs. 1000 per month.

Bhagat further said that while observing that the scheme has emerged as highly beneficial for poor and weaker sections, the government has extended the grants and has earmarked Rs 100 crore for the next year.

Bhagat, during the inspection, distributed 230 cheques under aid component of various schemes among the beneficiaries present on the occasion.