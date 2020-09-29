RTC J&K mulls to replace old fleet of vehicles, construct malls, shops

Road Transport Corporation of Jammu and Kashmir has proposed to construct commercial complexes and shops in five places across the Union Territory and Punjab.

Officials told Greater Kashmir that the Corporation has prepared a plan to construct shopping complexes and shops which will be given on rent in two places at Jammu, two areas in Srinagar and one in Pathankot in Punjab.

“We have properties at prime locations which is the main reason we that have prepared a draft which needs nod. It will help the Corporation to generate Rs 80 -100 crore annually,” said an officer.

RTC J&K has decided to buy fleet of 1000 trucks and buses including air conditioned buses to replace the old fleet in a phased manner.

The Corporation has a fleet of 789 buses and trucks (473 buses and 340 trucks). In the first phase, the official said, they replaced 128 vehicles from the old fleet.

The official said that they have payment of Rs 44 crore pending with CAPD and other departments. “The liability is yet to be cleared by the respective departments including Deputy Commissioners who have availed services of the RTC Buses and Trucks and payment remained unclear since nearly a decade,” said a senior official.

“Our operations have stopped, especially inter-state. And, this is the reason, we are not able to clear the pending salaries of the RTC employees of Jammu and Kashmir,” said the official. J&K Road Transport Corporation Workers Union Chief Spokesperson, Mahmood Raiz said “We are facing starvation like situation because of non-payment of salaries for last four months to 1950 employees, including 360 consolidated workers and drivers.”

Raiz said that ‘around Rs 28 crores liability on account of pending salaries of all the employees and consolidated workers is yet to be cleared by the Corporation.’

“There is Rs 60 crores liability (retrial benefits) pending of those employees who have retired from the Corporation, Rs 305 crores is still unclear on account of pending arrears on account of Cost of Living Allowance (COLA), 6th pay commission arrears, Dearness Allowances (DA) and Rs 3 crore liability is pending on account of Central Provident Fund (CPF),” claimed Raiz while highlighting financial crunch being faced by the Corporation.