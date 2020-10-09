Business, Today's Paper
RTGS to be available 24X7 from Dec 2020

Reserve Bank of India on Friday said that Real Time Gross Settlement System (RTGS), used for large value transactions, will be made available round-the-clock from December.

In December 2019, the National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) system was made available on a 24x7x365 basis.

RBI Governor India will be one of the very few countries globally with a 24x7x365 large value real time payment system.

The round-the-clock RTGS facility will be made effective from December 2020.

From July 2019, RBI stopped levying charges on transactions through NEFT and RTGS, with an aim to promote digital transactions in the country.

RTGS is meant for large-value instantaneous fund transfers while NEFT is used for fund transfers of up to Rs 2 lakh.

The central bank has also decided to grant perpetual validity for Certificate of Authorisation (CoA) issued to Payment System Operators (PSOs) to reduce licensing uncertainties.

