Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
April 13, 2021

RTGS to remain unavailable for 14-hr on Sunday

Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
April 13, 2021
File Pic

The RTGS for high-value transactions will remain unavailable for 14 hours from midnight of Saturday due technical upgrade to further improve the disaster recovery time of the system, the RBI said in a statment.

The popular National Electronic Funds Transfer or NEFT for fund transfers of up to Rs 2 lakh will continue to be operational as usual during this period.

A technical upgrade of RTGS, targeted to enhance the resilience and to further improve the Disaster Recovery Time of the RTGS system, is scheduled after the close of business of April 17, the Reserve Bank of India said on Monday. 

“Accordingly, RTGS service will not be available from 00:00 hrs to 14.00 hrs on Sunday, April 18, 2021,” the RBI said.

