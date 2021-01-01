Business, Today's Paper
UPDATED: January 2, 2021, 12:44 AM

Rupee settles 4 paise lower at 73.11 against US dollar

Snapping the six-session winning streak, the rupee depreciated by 4 paise to settle at 73.11 (provisional) against the US dollar on the first trading day of the New Year on Friday.

At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 73.09 against the US dollar and witnessed an intra-day high of 73.02 and a low of 73.11. The local unit finally settled at 73.11, registering a fall of 4 paise over its previous close.

On Thursday, the rupee spurted 24 paise to end at a nearly four-month high of 73.07 against the US dollar.

