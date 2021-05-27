Business, Today's Paper
RVS IT donates 5 Oxygen concentrators to DC Jammu

Representational Image [Source: Flickr/Morris]
RVS IT has handed over five oxygen concentrators to Anshul Gargw, Deputy Commissioner Jammu for use in Jammu hospitals.  Rajesh Gupta Director of RVS IT Jammu in a statement said, “We have donated 5 oxygen concentrators to DC Jammu which is least we could do. As a responsible organisation, RVS IT is motivating and incentivising its more than 65 staff members in Jammu to get vaccinated.”

Vikrant Gupta Director of RVS IT based in London said “I am very happy and proud that Oxygen concentrators sent from the UK have reached Jammu on Monday, May 24. These concentrators are sent for immediate use as they will fulfil the urgent needs of various Covid Care Centers across the city. I am thankful to our customers based in the United Kingdom, Netherlands and the USA for their support and help to make this possible.”

RVS IT is a London based MNC providing IT technical services to businesses based in the United Kingdom, Europe and the USA.

