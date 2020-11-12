Saffron trading goes on-line in Kashmir

Director Agriculture Kashmir, Altaf Aijaz Andrabi today launched an e-Auction portal here to promote trading of GI Tagged ‘Kashmir Saffron’ through PAN India.

The Director said that the Department of Agriculture under the aegis of India International Kashmir Saffron Trading Centre (IIKSTC) contemplates to promote trading of GI Tagged ‘Kashmir Saffron’.

While elaborating the importance of e-auctioning, the Director said the sole aim of providing this type of platform to the buyers is to have access to quality ‘Kashmir Saffron’.

Andrabi said e-auctioning will provide an efficient platform to the saffron growers for getting optimum returns of their yield which will ultimately boost the economy of this area without the interference of intermediaries.

He further added that the buyers will be assured that the saffron purchased through this platform will be tested certified quality produce.

The Director stressed upon the officers involved with e auctioning to conduct awareness among key businessmen, market linkage experts, in order to acquaint them regarding the various facilities being provided at IIKSTC especially e-auction market.

Andrabi requested Saffron Growers of Kashmir valley and Buyers across India to register themselves as SELLERS and BUYERS for e-Trading on the e-Auction portal www.gikashmirsaffron.com so that hassle free e-Trading between registered Growers and registered Buyers is ensured.

Later, the Director distributed the buyers and grower registration certificates.