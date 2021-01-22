Saharmall app tries to fill online shopping space in Kashmir

A local online home shopping app – Saharmall has been inroads in Kashmir as hundreds of consumers have given it a try by downloading it.

Saharmall is an android-based digital application offering home delivery of essential items. According to its developers the app has carved its niche as more than 4000 consumers are using it.

The app was launched by Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Shahid Iqbal Chaudhary on May 13, 2020.

Saharmall is also ting up with known brands for home delivery.

“During Eid, we collaborated with Hattrick, so people could directly order the bakery online, without moving out,” one of the founders said.

The app also has a separate slot, seller.saharmall.com, where any shop owner can register themselves and sell their products.

“This concept is the first of its kind. Small shops can also avail the service to sell their products,” the founder said.

The app is optimized for 2G Network and works smoothly on 2G. The app currently has more than 1500 products and various brands in its catalog that includes grocery and gourmet foods, beauty products, health, and personal care, fast food and baby care products. The app is also offering cash on delivery services to the persons who don’t want to pay online, with no extra charge. The app is available on play store.