Saheb showcases offer for season

Saheb International is showcasing marriage offer season 2020 for wedding shoppers at better deals.

According to statement, this season once again shoppers have a opportunity for the best deals in furniture and furnishings in the town at their favorite store of Saheb International.

Managing Director Shaykh Shaukat said: “Marriage offer Season 2020” has a better version of a modern crafted straight line design queen size low height wooden bed with box storage available in three fashion-in colours, dark walnut, oak, natural wood, and with combo offer one Kurlon Mattress and complete Recron Reliance Washable Quilt set with two Pillows.

“There is a lot of skepticism about offering products at a discount. But our business strategy is long term and we have proven it by offering occasional products at the time occasion’s with great discounts and offers, and by this way of approach in selling quality products we are succeeded to boost sales which can do more good than harm to our business,” Shaukat said.