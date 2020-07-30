Samoon addresses FICCI webinar

Principal Secretary School Education and Skill Development, Dr Asgar Hassan Samoon has maintained that empowerment is one of the fundamental right of women where they can have equal rights to participate in myriad activities of nation building.

Speaking at a webinar titled ‘Entrepreneurship and Self Employment Opportunities for Women in Jammu and Kashmir’, organized by FICCI, Dr Samoon said: “Education is the key to unlock the door to women empowerment at the grass-root level.” “The only way through which we, as a nation, can move forward and aspire to economic growth is through education among the female citizens.”

Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar, Director Information and Public Relations, who was a special guest on the occasion, also addressed the webinar and said that the nations and families that treat men and women equally will always succeed and prosper.

Jahnabi Phookan, President, FICCI FLO said, “Despite several challenges, women are breaking barriers in Jammu & Kashmir. The UT has given the country thousands of hardworking women who have reached the peak of success. What makes their stories more appealing, is their journeys replete with obstacles which they overcame.”

Irfan Ahmed, Director, IA Multi Venture Pvt Ltd and Member FICCI, said, “Priorities, patience and discipline make women better professionals and true leaders. These three values make women better employees in any given organization.”

Rajat Banerji, Vice President Corporate Affairs, Amway India Enterprises Pvt Ltd, said, “Women form the backbone of the consumer purchasing industry through a combination of their buying power and influence, which is something every marketer knows and wants to tap into.”

Arshad Danish State Coordinator FICCI J&K State Council in his concluding remarks said women entrepreneurs are making strides with their ventures in the entire world and Jammu and Kashmir is no exception. “Time and again they have proved their calibre and business acumen, and also thanks to all speakers who participated in the interaction,” he said.

As a part of the ‘Empowering the Greater 50%’ project of FICCI, the webinar also had a panel discussion on Taking Wings: Learning from the Successful Women Entrepreneurs which was attended by Revathi Roy, Founder and CEO Hey DeeDee; Baseema Anayat, Vice-Chairperson, SRM Welkin Higher Secondary School Sopore; Shahala Shiekh, Proprietor, WOODFORT; Gurjot Kaur, Managing Director, Career Edge Institute(Brand in Commerce); Hema Annamalai, Chair TiE Women; Ms M Sana Imtiyaz, Owner, Sweet – Temptations , Suvidha Business Development Manager and Head E Commerce, Ambrosia Nuts.