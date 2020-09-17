Business, Today's Paper
UPDATED: September 17, 2020, 11:09 PM

Samoon asks DCs to step-up skill development programmes

UPDATED: September 17, 2020, 11:09 PM

Principal Secretary, School Education Department and Skill Development, Dr Asgar Hassan Samoon today asked the Deputy Commissioners to step up skill development programmes in the districts to enable maximum youth to obtain skills with high employability potential in the market.

Dr Samoon was chairing a meeting to review the skill development sector in Jammu and Kashmir.

During threadbare discussions, the Principal Secretary sought detailed reports about measures and action taken by the concerned authorities of skill development and district administration regarding implementation of skill development plans.

Dr Samoon said that to make productive use of the time available with people during the lockdown, the mission initiated its online “Covid-19 Lets SKILL IT” programme with the aim to engage with youth, inculcate in them a positive outlook and provide them opportunities to learn new skills or upgrade their existing skill sets.

