Samoon discusses modalities for effective implementation of PMKVY 3.0

Jammu, Dec 29: Principal Secretary, Skill Development Department, DrAsgar Hassan Samoon, today chaired a meeting to discuss modalities and guidelines for launch of PradhanMantriKaushalVikasYojana (PMKVY) 3.0 in Jammu and Kashmir with all the stakeholders.

The meeting was attended by Mission Director, Skill Development, J&K, Dr Syed AbidRasheed Shah and other officers.

DrSamoon also directed the officers to establish a professional committee in each district consisting of professional experts of the concerned districts. He maintained that these committees should suggest the courses and curriculum to be offered under this renewed phase that has maximum appeal and marketability in the industrial houses. He asked them to create the skilled force that is in demand in the market. He asked them to have proper survey of the industries and future needs before finalising their recommendations.

In a power point presentation regarding the achievements registered under the PMKVY 2.0 and the salient features of PMKVY 3.0, Mission Director Dr. Abid revealed that the third phase of the scheme would be more potent than the previous ones.

DrAbid further revealed that there would be a priority given to the candidates who are pre-learners, school drop outs and others who want to learn a skill of any trade of his/her choice. He informed the meeting that all the districts would have their committees under the chairmanship of respective DCs to keep monitoring of this scheme constantly.

Mission Director informed the meeting that several Short Term Training (STT) courses of 240 to 450 hours would be devised for the youth in order to upscale their employability avenues. He informed that the courses will be offered to the candidates as per their background education, interest or any training.