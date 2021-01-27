Samoon reviews Skill Development projects under CAPEX budget 2020-21

Principal Secretary, Skill Development Department, Dr Asgar Hasan Samoon, today chaired a meeting to review the physical and financial progress on projects being executed under CAPEX budget 2020-21 by Skill Development Department.

The meeting was attended by Director Skill Development Department, SajadHussainGanai; Director Finance (SDD); Chief Engineer R&B Jammu and other officials of the department while as Chief Engineer R&B Kashmir; Principals and Superintendent of Polytechnics and ITIs besides Executive Engineers participated through video conferencing.

The meeting reviewed in detail the physical and financial achievements under CAPEX budget 2020-21 in reference to identified Government Polytechnics and ITIs.

Principal Secretary said that the Skill Development Department has a pivotal role to play in providing skill development to overcome the problem of unemployment in the UT. He directed the concerned officers to work with utmost dedication to ensure empowerment of youth by way of imparting requisite proficiency.

Giving a detailed presentation on the functioning and performance of SDD, Director Skill Development informed the meeting that an amount of Rs. 27 crore, as balance amount of the approved Capex budget 2020-21 of Rs. 34 cr, has been released and directorate has subsequently placed the required funds at the disposal of the executing agencies concerned for completion of various civil works in the identified Government Polytechnics and ITIs.

Besides, the meeting was also informed that the Directorate is finalizing the tendering process for procurement of machinery and equipment worth Rs. 17.60 crore for the Government Polytechnics and ITIs.

While reviewing the physical progress on these works, Principal Secretary directed the concerned executing agencies to complete the ongoing projects in stipulated timeframe.