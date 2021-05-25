Samoon reviews status of different components of Skill Development Department

Principal Secretary Skill Development Department (SDD), Dr Asgar Hassan Samoon today chaired a meeting to review the status of different components of SDD vis-à-vis fast track recruitment, languishing projects, upgradation of institutes etc.

Director Skill Development Department, DG Codes Finance Department, Secretary Board of Technical Education, representative of School Education Department, Joint Director (P)/Additional Secretary SDD, Joint Director SDD, Principals of Government Polytechnic Colleges, Superintendents of ITIs and other concerned attended the meeting in person and through virtual mode.

At the outset, Principal Secretary enquired about the status of the fast track recruitment process with respect to Gazetted and Non-Gazetted recruitments and action taken reports.

He was informed that various Gazetted and Non-Gazetted posts have been referred to recruiting agencies for fast track recruitment.

Deputation of lecturers from School Education Department and accountants from Finance Department to SDD was also discussed.

With respect to languishing projects, Dr Samoon directed the concerned officers to complete all the projects within stipulated time so that the buildings would be utilized for trainings, teachings and other professional education.

He also enquired about the work done in respective districts with respect to different polytechnic and ITIs; he was informed that incomplete civil works regarding several districts are to be completed in the current financial year subject to the availability of funds.

The meeting also held a detailed discussion over the review of courses being offered in ITIs and Polytechnics through consultancy.

The chair was informed that the department is in the process of hiring consultancy for reviewing of courses offered in polytechnics and ITIs and the tender of consultancy services is at final stage.

The meeting also discussed registration of several crafts of Craft Development Institute under Geographical Indication of Goods Act of India; upgradation of Food Craft Institute Jammu to Institute of Hotel Management; tracking of passouts, besides guidelines of Institutional Development Fund (IDF) and Departmental Promotion Committee among other things.