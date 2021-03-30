Sarita Chauhan reviews functioning of Labour Department in Kashmir

Commissioner Secretary, Labour and Employment (L&E), Sarita Chauhan today chaired a meeting to review functioning of the department at Civil Secretariat here.

The meeting was attended by Labour Commissioner, J&K, Abdul Rashid War; Deputy Labour Commissioner, Kashmir, Ahmad Hussain Bhat; Assistant Labour Commissioners of Kashmir division and other concerned officials of the department.

The meeting also discussed in detail implementation of various Welfare schemes on the ground.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Secretary said that the department is committed to welfare of the working class and empowerment of Labourers as they play a major role in the infrastructure building of J&K.

While reviewing the status of court cases, Sarita Chauhan directed the officers for early disposal of all pending cases. She asked them to put in place a mechanism to simplify the court cases of workers so that they do not suffer during settlement of their cases.

The Commissioner Secretary maintained that the J&K government has placed an institutional mechanism to implement welfare measures on ground to ensure workers are provided all benefits from government sponsored welfare schemes. She impressed upon the officers to work with added zeal, in cohesion with present scenario and technological trends to yield better result on ground.

During the meeting, the Commissioner Secretary was informed that Rs 62 crore has been disbursed as financial assistance among active registered workers under BOCWWD till February this year.

It was further given out that 57566 cases under different Welfare schemes including Education assistance, Medical assistance, Chronic disease assistance, Disability assistance, Death and Funeral assistance were also disposed off.

It was also informed that 2649 inspections were conducted under different Labour Acts besides Rs 1.70 crore were realised as revenue during the period.