Sarita Chauhan reviews updation progress of Employment Deptt portal

Commissioner Secretary, Labour & Employment, Sarita Chauhan, today chaired a meeting to review the progress of developing and updating web portal of the department at Civil Secretariat here.

During the meeting, Director Employment briefed the Commissioner Secretary about the functioning and progress made on updating of web portal.

The representatives of NIC working on the upgradation of portal gave a detailed overview of the working of the software being developed for the portal including the security measures. Speaking during the meeting, Commissioner Secretary directed the representatives of NIC to develop the web portal on the pattern of NCS portal of GOI within the shortest possible time.

Sarita Chauhan also directed them to make the portal user-friendly with adequate features to make it dynamic using the latest technologies and regular updation. She asked them to flash all vacancies advertised by the Government recruiting agencies on the dash board of the home page regularly.

The portal has been developed with an aim to provide the unemployed youth of J&K Live Registration process with a platform for meeting the employer to generate employment opportunities for themselves. The employers can also register themselves on the live registration process of the portal.

Besides this, the web portal will be connected with the National Job Portal to give access to youth of J&K to avail the job opportunities available across the country.

In addition to this, other services like issuance of online No Objection Certificates, calendar for job fairs, schedule of e-counselling through experts of different areas will be available free of cost on the portal.

The portal will also provide important links of various government as well as private recruiting agencies to provide one stop solution to the unemployed youth. The portal will also act as database centre for government for formulation of policies and programmes for skilled unemployed youth.