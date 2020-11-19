Business, Today's Paper
UPDATED: November 19, 2020, 11:49 PM

Sarmad Hafiz reviews functioning of Tourism offices outside J&K

UPDATED: November 19, 2020, 11:49 PM

Secretary, Tourism, Culture & Youth Services & Sports, Sarmad Hafiz today reviewed the functioning of offices of the Tourism Department located outside Jammu & Kashmir.

Chairing the online meeting, the Secretary Tourism impressed upon the Tourist officers manning these offices to remain in close liaison with the local tour & travel industries and apprise the Department about the emerging travel preferences in their local markets from time to time.

During the meeting, the Secretary, Tourism interacted with the Tourist officers at New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and Ahmadabad.

Sarmad Hafiz asked these officers of Tourism Department to utilise the present Covid times to build a database of tour and travel industry of their areas and consolidate the feedback from local stakeholders into actionable inputs for the Department. He also advised them to develop an inventory of local media, travel industry, writers and bloggers, potential tourist markets, flight schedules from their cities to J&K etc. for analysing forthcoming promotional campaigns.

The Tourism Secretary also advised the officers of these offices to popularise among the local tourism markets the facets of tourism J&K.

