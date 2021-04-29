Sarmad reviews Master Plan for Tourism Development Authorities

Secretary, Tourism, Sarmad Hafeez, today reviewed preparation of Master Plan for Tourism Development Authorities in a meeting held here today.

The meeting was attended by Chief Executive Officers of Jammu region while the Chief Executive Officers of Kashmir region participated online from SKICC Srinagar.

Secretary, while emphasizing the importance of the Master Plan, asked the CEOs to work in tandem with the concerned Chief Town Planners for expediting the process of formulation of the Master Plan. He directed the CEOs to ensure that no violation of Master Plans already in vogue is done at any level and strict action be taken against the violators.

He stressed the need for maintaining green cover at all tourist destinations and ensuring that no such activity is allowed to be carried out that is detrimental to the environment.

Responding to shortage of manpower with the Town Planning Organisation, he directed the CEOs to come up with a proposal for outsourcing in this regard.

He asked the CEOs to make a presentation about the existing or the under preparation Master Plans by the first week of May, 2021.

Parvaiz S Kakrro, Director Planning Tourism department, Naresh Kumar, Additional Secretary Tourism and other officers also attended the meeting.