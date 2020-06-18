Saudi Arabia's PIF buys 2.32% stake in Jio for 11,367 crore

Reliance Industries Ltd on Thursday said it has sold a 2.32 per cent stake in its digital unit to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) for Rs 11,367 crore, taking the cumulative fund raising to about Rs 1.16 lakh crore in two months.

Starting with Facebook Inc on April 22, Reliance has sold almost 25 per cent of equity in Jio Platforms – the maximum reports suggest the company intends to dilute to financial investors. The investment by Saudi sovereign wealth fund is “at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore”, the company said in a statement.

With this investment, Jio Platforms has raised Rs 115,693.95 crore from some of the leading global investment powerhouses at a time when the world is deeply impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, resulting in a recession kind of environment for the global economy.