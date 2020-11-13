Saurabh Bhagat reviews functioning of BOCWWB

Commissioner/Secretary Labour and Employment Saurabh Bhagat today convened a meeting to review the functioning of J&K Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (BOCWWB).

Bhagat took a detailed review about the physical, financial achievements and status of the schemes. He was apprised about the beneficiary details, registrations and other developments.

The commissioner secretary appreciated the efforts of welfare board, ALCs and impressed upon them to work with added zeal and better coordination.