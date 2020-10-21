SBI announces concession on home loan rates

The country’s largest lender State Bank of India on Wednesday announced concession of up to 25 basis points (bps) on its home loan rates.

With this, SBI’s customers would get an interest concession of 25 bps on a home loan of above Rs 75 lakh, based on their CIBIL score and if they are applying through YONO, the lender’s digital lending platform. In an extension of its festive offers announced recently, the bank is offering a credit score-based concession of up to 20 bps from 10 bps earlier, for a home loan of above Rs 30 lakh to Rs 2 crore across the country, a release said.