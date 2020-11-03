SC defers hearing to Nov 5 on pleas related to loan moratorium scheme

The Supreme Court Tuesday deferred to November 5 the hearing on a batch of pleas relating to charging of interest on interest by banks on EMIs which were not paid by the borrowers who availed of the RBI loan moratorium scheme in view of the COVID19 pandemic.

The Reserve Bank of India and the Finance Ministry have already filed separate additional affidavits in the apex court saying that the banks, financial and non-banking financial institutions will credit into the accounts of eligible borrowers by November 5 the difference between compound and simple interest collected on loans of up to Rs 2 crore during the moratorium scheme period.

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy and M R Shah was requested by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that the hearing in the loan moratorium case be deferred as he would be busy arguing on behalf of the Centre in other matter relating to the Central Vista project.

“These moratorium matters were listed yesterday but they came up today. I am requesting for an adjournment considering I have a case (Central Vista) where I will be arguing” the law officer said.

A letter seeking deferment of the hearing in the case was also circulated by advocate-on-record Anil Katiyar for the Centre to the parties and the bench. The top court acceded to the request and adjourned the hearing on pleas including the one filed by Gajendra Sharma on November 5.