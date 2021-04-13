Scaled up remdesivir production two-fold: Cipla

Drug firm Cipla said it has increased the production of COVID-19 drug remdesivir two-fold since the last wave of the pandemic. In view of increased demand for the drug due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Centre on Sunday prohibited the exports of remdesivir injection and its active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) till the situation improves.

“We have scaled up the production of remdesivir by 2x from the last wave of the pandemic. Given the unprecedented demand for the drug, we have now further ramped up our capacities through our network, to service the demand,” Cipla said in a statement. Seven Indian companies are producing the injection under voluntary licensing agreement with Gilead Sciences, USA. They have an installed capacity of about 38.80 lakh units per month, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had said on Sunday.