GK News Network
Kupwara,
UPDATED: February 16, 2021, 1:12 AM

SDM Karnah distributes 40 poly green houses, visits ITI Tangdar

Photo by J&K Information Department

The Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Karnah, Dr. Bilal MohiddinBhat today visited Horticulture Development office Tangdar and distributed free poly greenhouses along-with iron structure among 40 families of Nachiyan and Shamspora under Cluster Model Village Scheme of Horticulture department.

The SDM also visited ITI Karnah and inspected different trades including Sewing Technology, COPA and Plumber courses.

On the occasion, the Superintendent ITI informed the SDM that offline classes shall be started in the ITI from tomorrow.

The SDM urged the students of ITI to attend the institute from tomorrow for regular class work. He also directed the concerned officers to ensure completion of fencing of the ITI for the upkeep of the Institution and machinery.

