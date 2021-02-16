Seminar on Mushroom Cultivation held

The Agriculture department today organised a seminar on Mushroom cultivation ‘A way forward to double the farmers income’ at Lalmandi, here.

Director Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhary Mohammad Iqbalsaid, as land is shrinking and in the event of climate change, mushroom cultivation offers a viable option to increase farmers income and provide employment opportunities to educated youth with a meager investment.

He said that the main objective of conducting such training camps is to give technical knowhow on commercial cultivation of Mushrooms on scientific lines with main thrust on sustainability so that the youth do not rely on government jobs.