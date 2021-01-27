Business, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
Mumbai,
UPDATED: January 28, 2021, 1:27 AM

Sensex tanks 938 pts; Nifty crashes below 14,000-level

Press Trust of India
Mumbai,
UPDATED: January 28, 2021, 1:27 AM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

The BSE benchmark Sensex crashed 938 points to slip below the 47,500-mark and the NSE Nifty plunged below the psychological 14,000-level due to rampant selling across counters amid foreign fund outflow.

Marking its fourth straight session of loss, the Sensex tumbled 937.66 points or 1.94 per cent to settle at 47,409.93 – taking the aggregate four-session loss to 2,382.19 points or 4.78 per cent.Intraday, the BSE gauge swung 1,117.65 points.

Trending News
Representational Pic

Raj Kumar Katoch posted as Secy JKPSC; Naseem Javid Choudhary Director Tourism Jammu

GK Photo

Man held with 8 leopard hides, 4 musk deer pods, 38 bear gallbladders in south Kashmir's Anantnag

Body recovered from Sindh nallah in central Kashmir

Missing north Kashmir youth's body found in woods after a fortnight

Cold wave persists in Kashmir; Srinagar shivers at minus 7.2°C

Likewise, the NSE Nifty plunged 271.40 points or 1.91 per cent to close the session at 13,967.50. Over the last four sessions, the 50-share index has lost 677.20 points or 4.62 per cent.

On the Sensex chart, 24 shares closed in the red and 6 in the green. Axis Bank, Titan, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, Dr Reddy’s, HDFC and Asian Paint were major losers, shedding up to 4.05 per cent.

Related News