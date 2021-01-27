Sensex tanks 938 pts; Nifty crashes below 14,000-level

The BSE benchmark Sensex crashed 938 points to slip below the 47,500-mark and the NSE Nifty plunged below the psychological 14,000-level due to rampant selling across counters amid foreign fund outflow.

Marking its fourth straight session of loss, the Sensex tumbled 937.66 points or 1.94 per cent to settle at 47,409.93 – taking the aggregate four-session loss to 2,382.19 points or 4.78 per cent.Intraday, the BSE gauge swung 1,117.65 points.

Likewise, the NSE Nifty plunged 271.40 points or 1.91 per cent to close the session at 13,967.50. Over the last four sessions, the 50-share index has lost 677.20 points or 4.62 per cent.

On the Sensex chart, 24 shares closed in the red and 6 in the green. Axis Bank, Titan, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, Dr Reddy’s, HDFC and Asian Paint were major losers, shedding up to 4.05 per cent.