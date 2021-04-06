Shaher-e-Khaas traders demand augmentation of banking facilities in Downtown

A delegation of Shaher-e- Khaas Traders Coordination Committee called on Syed ShafatHussainRufai zonal head J&K Bank and apprised him of various issues confronting them.

The delegation led by Nazir Ahmad Shah president of the Shaher-e Khass Traders Coordination Committee took up shortage of staff in various branches of J&K Bank, non-functioning of various cash deposit machines, besides up gradation of old branches.

“Syed ShafatHussainRufai, the Zonal Head assured to redress our genuine demands,” Shah said.

The delegation comprised of committee members Rauf Ahmad AfaqBhat, Omar Gani and other traders