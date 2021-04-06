Business, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 7, 2021, 1:16 AM

Shaher-e-Khaas traders demand augmentation of banking facilities in Downtown

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 7, 2021, 1:16 AM

A delegation of Shaher-e- Khaas Traders Coordination Committee called on Syed ShafatHussainRufai zonal head J&K Bank and apprised him of various issues confronting them.

The delegation led by Nazir Ahmad Shah president of the Shaher-e Khass Traders Coordination Committee took up shortage of staff in various branches of J&K Bank, non-functioning of various cash deposit machines, besides up gradation  of old branches. 

Trending News

Foundation Day | BJP's mission peace being realised in J&K: Darakhshan Andrabi

NC holds special prayers across J&K for Farooq Abdullah's recovery

Apni Party seen as reliable political option: Mir

Photo Courtesy: @nitsriofficial/Twitter

COVID19 scare at NIT Srinagar | BTech students oppose offline exams

“Syed ShafatHussainRufai, the Zonal Head assured to redress our genuine demands,” Shah said. 

The delegation comprised of committee members Rauf Ahmad AfaqBhat, Omar Gani and other traders

Related News