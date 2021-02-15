Shaher-e-Khaas Traders seek redressal of demands from J&K Bank

A delegation of Shaher-e-Khaas Traders Coordination Committee today urged J&K Bank authorities to redress their demands.

The delegation led by Nazir Ahmad Shah called on Pir Masood Ahmad president J&K Bank and apprised him about their demands.

“We demanded setting up on J&K Bank cluster office in Shaher-e-Khaas as Downtown traders form major part of the bank’s business. We also demanded upgradation of ATMs and old branches in Shaher-e-Khaas. PirMasood assured to look into our demands. We extended full cooperation to him in upgrading bank’s infrastructure,” Shah said.