Shahr-e-Khaas Traders announce discount on items during Ramadhan

Shahr-e-Khaas Traders Coordination Committee on Monday announced special discount of 5-6 percent on items like dry fruits and other essentials during Ramadhan.

According to statement by President Shahr-e-Khaas Traders Coordination Committee, Nazir Ahmad Shah, the discount is for essential items during Ramadhan.

Appealing government and district administration to provide uninterrupted electricity and water supply during the holy month of Ramadhan, Nazir along with members, including Tariq Bhat, Omar Gani and AfaqBhat sought intervention of officials for keeping transport available for public during evening hours.