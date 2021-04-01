Business, Today's Paper
Shahr-e-Khaas traders call on VP J&K Bank

A delegation of Shahr-e-Khaas Traders Coordination Committee met Vice-President J&K Bank Farooq Ahmad Rather and apprised him about various issues faced by traders of Old City.

According to President Shahr-e-Khaas Traders Coordination Committee Nazir Ahmad Shah, the delegation was comprised of all the sections of traders who put forth their views on banking issues before the Vice-President. The VO gave them a patient hearing and issued on spot instructions to resolve the issues, the committee said in a statement.

“We appreciate the response of V-P J&K Bank Farooq Ahmad Rather who issued directions to resolve all pending issues between traders and bank,” said Nazir Ahmad Shah.

