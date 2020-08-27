Shantmanu for promotion of handmade carpets

Development Commissioner Handicrafts, Ministry of Textiles Government of India, Shantmanu has asked all the stakeholders-J&K Handicrafts, Central Handicrafts and Regional office CEPC to work in tandem to revive and promote the Handmade Carpet Industry of J&K.

During his recent visit here in connection with the 40th India Carpet Expo Virtual Fair, Shantmanu directed the J&K Handicrafts department to fully avail the benefits of schemes introduced by Government of India for the promotion of local handicrafts. He also directed the Central Handicrafts officers to provide full support to J&K Handicrafts.

He said that the Kashmir Silk Carpet Exporters will gain a new experience in the Virtual Fair and stressed for maximum participation from J&K in the upcoming Virtual Fairs to be conducted by CEPC, Ministry of Textiles Govt of India.

The Development Commissioner said that Kashmir Silk Handmade Carpet Industries has a very important role in the Indian Handmade Carpet Sector & its exports all over the world. Shantmanu praised the efforts made by CEPC Regional Office J&K for facilitating the local Carpet Exporters at CEPC platform to boost their business.