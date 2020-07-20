Business, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
July 20, 2020

Sheetal Nanda releases brochure

GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: July 20, 2020, 11:35 PM

Secretary, Rural Development and  Panchayati Raj (RD&PR), Sheetal Nanda today released a booklet titled “Initiatives and Achievements 2019-20”- containing report card on last one year progress of the RDD in Jammu division,  here at Panchyat Bhawan.

Director Rural Development Department (RRD) Jammu, Sudershan Kumar was also present on the occasion.

Sheetal Nanda said that the department is implementing various centrally sponsored and state sector schemes like MGNREGA, PMAY (Gramin), 14th FC Award, RGSA, CD and Panchayats etc adding that all 148 blocks of the Division have got their Block Development Council Chairpersons.

