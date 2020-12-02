Sheetal reviews IWMP works

Business, Today's Paper
Secretary, Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Sheetal Nanda, today convened a review meeting of Integrated Watershed Management Projects (IWMP) being executed in  Jammu and Kashmir.

The Secretary stressed on timely completion of the ongoing projects and asked field functionaries to pace up their efforts in order to ensure that water resources are conserved and regenerated in the identified watershed areas.  “Our aim should be to work towards better water management and rejuvenating the water bodies of the watershed areas,” she asserted. She laid special emphasis on taking up IWMP works in convergence with MGNREGA so that not only the assets are created but livelihood is also generated.

Secretary exhorted the Project Officers to complete the works approved in the last plan at the earliest besides finalizing the future action plan.

