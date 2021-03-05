Business, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Shopian,
UPDATED: March 5, 2021, 11:29 PM

Shopian gets helpline to deal with spurious pesticides

Representational Pic
Taking the fight against spurious pesticides a step further, the District Administration Shopian today notified helpline numbers for receiving grievances/ complaints regarding sale of spurious pesticides in the district so that stringent actions under rules are taken against such dealers.

To register complaints/grievances regarding sale/availability of spurious drugs anywhere in the district, people can call/text message/WhatsApp on following numbers for immediate punitive action against defaulters.

01933-260280/7051585438 (Horticulture Department) 01933-260280/7006849675/ 9697848586 (Agriculture Department).

Meanwhile, on the directions of District Development Commissioner (DDC) Shopian, S K Vaishya surveillance teams are carrying out inspections of various pesticide outlets/warehouses/godowns to check quality of pesticides.

They have lifted samples for laboratory testing and have also forfeited 10 outlets for non compliance to norms under Insecticide Act (1968) and rules thereof.

