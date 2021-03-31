Shopkeepers outside KU fined for selling cigarettes

A team of food safety officers headed by Assistant Commissioner of Food Safety Hilal Ahmad Mir today visited University of Kashmir and adjoining areas of Hazratbal.

As per the statement, mess facilities of boys and girls hostels were inspected where food is provided to boarders. During the visit Assistant Commissioner Food Safety discussed all the issues related to ensuring quality and hygienic food to the boarders with Registrar Kashmir University who assured of his full support.

“It was decided that all girls’ hostels would be made functional in the interest of boarders and for maintaining COVID protocol. Outside the university campus one restaurant was found using unpermitted color which was instantly sealed. Also some shopkeepers were found selling cigarettes within the radius of 100 yards of educational institutions and a fine of Rs. 1200/-was recovered from them.”

The Department has warned restaurant owners not to use synthetic food colors or taste enhancers in any of the preparations otherwise stern action under relevant provisions of Food Safety & Standards Act would be taken against them.